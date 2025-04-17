Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $114,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 696.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average of $175.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.