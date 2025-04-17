Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $124,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

