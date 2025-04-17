Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases Shares of 2,663 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $9,442,785.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,159,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,451,314.68. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,672,407. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

