12,470 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $267,437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 195,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after acquiring an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Pathward Financial stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Pathward Financial Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
