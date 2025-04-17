XTX Topco Ltd Sells 66,394 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,394 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cannonball Research cut DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

