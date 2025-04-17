XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CART. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Maplebear Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CART opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $338,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,427. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

