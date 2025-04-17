XTX Topco Ltd Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 114,545 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.97. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.71%.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

