XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,846 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

