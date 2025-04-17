Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,063,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,650,151,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $283,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 4,624.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,707,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,979,000 after buying an additional 3,629,472 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,638,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 3,202,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,305,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,782,000 after buying an additional 1,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

