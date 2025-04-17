Capital Square LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

VGT opened at $507.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

