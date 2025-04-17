Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.