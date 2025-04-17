PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Citigroup lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

