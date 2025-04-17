GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $768.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28.

About GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

