Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Expands By 55.5%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. TELA Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. Equities analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TELA Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELA Bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
