Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Expands By 55.5%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TELA Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. TELA Bio has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. Equities analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,721 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193,412 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,352,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TELA Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TELA Bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TELA

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.