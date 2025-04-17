adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get adidas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $111.36 on Thursday. adidas AG has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

adidas Profile

(Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.