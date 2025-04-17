Capital Square LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.
Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
