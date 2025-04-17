Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Drops By 44.5%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 728,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Syra Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRA opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Syra Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.47.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syra Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

