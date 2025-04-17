Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

