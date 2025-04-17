XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,576 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIVE. State Street Corp grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 411,071 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

