Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 785.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

