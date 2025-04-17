6,275 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $362,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $45.91 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

