Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,291,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $332.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

