Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Position Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 242,465 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,273 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

