Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 175.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $7,107,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $191.44 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.65 and a 52 week high of $277.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.95.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.