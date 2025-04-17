XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $192.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

