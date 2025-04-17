Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOV. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.0 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $673.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

