Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $140,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $524.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.50.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

