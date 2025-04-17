Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,496.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $697.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

