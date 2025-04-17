International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $71.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 15,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.