Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 37,402 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 504% compared to the average volume of 6,193 put options.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,096 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

