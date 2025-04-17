Truist Financial Lowers THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $72.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W downgraded THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $68.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. THOR Industries has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after buying an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.