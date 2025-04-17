CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 332.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $250.73 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

