CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.9 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $382.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.