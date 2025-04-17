Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.17. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

