Mariner LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $463.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

