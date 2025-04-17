Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

OTIS opened at $96.90 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

