TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,291,000 after purchasing an additional 443,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

