Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 415.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 859,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $56,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $49.36 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

