Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 262.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,441 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,744,000 after buying an additional 1,465,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

