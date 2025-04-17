Barclays PLC Purchases 272,644 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,644 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after acquiring an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $190,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,861,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

