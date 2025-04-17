Barclays PLC Sells 56,731 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,731 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $54,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Infosys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

