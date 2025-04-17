Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHOP. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $6,105,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

