Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,968,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,612,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,539,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,352 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

