Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

