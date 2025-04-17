W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395,173 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,366,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $98,446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $89,691,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

