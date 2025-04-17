Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,254,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 276,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $70,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

