SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $229.81 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.89, for a total value of $18,243,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,869,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,045,567.88. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $575.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

