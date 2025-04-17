SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 211 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

