SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $867,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,911,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after purchasing an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,579,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

CI stock opened at $329.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.19. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.56.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

