Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Citigroup

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,797,000 after purchasing an additional 105,194 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,361,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 223,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

